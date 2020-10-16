Timmonsville woman charged after allegedly lying about attempted child abduction

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - One woman is in custody after allegedly lying to police about an attempted child abduction last week in Timmonsville, according to officials.
Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown said 26-year-old Adonica Peterson was arrested in connection to filing that false report. Peterson allegedly told police that two men attempted to abduct children at the Hot Spot convenience store off East Smith Street on Oct. 9.
Brown said police were able to determine nothing happened through video evidence, and Peterson was eventually taken into custody.
Peterson is charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation. Online records show she was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Friday afternoon.
No details about bond were immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.