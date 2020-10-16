Surfside Beach fire chief to retire by year’s end

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach Fire Chief Kevin Otte says it’s time to hang up his helmet.
The career firefighter will retire before the end of the year.
Otte has been employed by the town of Surfside Beach for more than eight years. He retired from the fire service in West Virginia after more than 30 years.
He’s been Surfside Beach’s fire chief for about five years.
Otte says he has a bucket list of places he’d like to visit, but says those plans will have to be put on hold until after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until then, Otte will help the town search for a replacement before his final day on Dec. 11.
