Police: 1 person hurt after shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - One person is recovering after being shot Friday evening in Lumberton, according to police.
The Lumberton Police Department said officers were dispatched to a home on Nevada Street at around 7:22 p.m. to a call of someone being shot. Officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, before being flown to another hospital for additional treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
LPD said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3845.
