One dead in single-vehicle crash on S.C. 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Horry County.
Master Trp. Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:25 a.m. on S.C. 31.
A 2015 Mercedes-Benz coupe was traveling southbound and attempted to exit onto S.C. 707, according to Lee. He added the driver hit a concrete median and was ejected from the vehicle.
According to troopers, the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The name of the driver was not immediately available.
