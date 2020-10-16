One dead in single-vehicle crash on S.C. 31

One dead in single-vehicle crash on S.C. 31
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Horry County. (Source: WSAZ/Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff | October 16, 2020 at 4:48 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 4:49 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Horry County.

Master Trp. Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:25 a.m. on S.C. 31.

A 2015 Mercedes-Benz coupe was traveling southbound and attempted to exit onto S.C. 707, according to Lee. He added the driver hit a concrete median and was ejected from the vehicle.

According to troopers, the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The name of the driver was not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.