One dead, another injured after pick-up truck overturns in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed and another was injured in a crash early Friday morning in Florence County, officials said.
According to Master Trp. Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Secondary 38, also known as S. Hill Road.
A 2004 Chevrolet pick-up traveling north ran off the roadway to the right and overturned, Lee said.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash, according to Lee.
The passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, officials said. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The name of the driver is expected to be released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.