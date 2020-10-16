North Myrtle Beach woman convicted of killing two newborns, disposing them in trash turns herself in

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach woman found guilty of killing her two newborn children and disposing them in the trash is now behind bars.
A jury convicted Alyssa Dayvault on Thursday on two counts of homicide by child abuse.
During the trial, Dayvault was a no-show in court. There was a bench warrant out for her arrest for failure to appear in court. Because she wasn’t in court for the verdict, her sentence was sealed.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that she turned herself into the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.
According to jail records, Dayvault was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 4:33 p.m. Friday.
Now that she is in jail, her sentence on the homicide by child abuse charges can be opened.
