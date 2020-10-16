Myrtle Beach restaurant to donate 100% of Sunday sales to fallen MBPD officer’s family

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One Myrtle Beach restaurant wants to do its part in helping a fallen police officer’s family.
Loco Gecko Beach Shak announced that it will donate 100% of its sales on Sunday to the family of Myrtle Beach police Pfc. Jacob Hancher
“Our hearts go out to the family of Jacob during this difficult time,” said Matt Klugman, chief operating officer with Vacation Myrtle Beach. “This is the least we can do. Our local police do so much to protect our community and we are forever grateful to them and the sacrifices they make.”
The restaurant, located at 805 South Ocean Boulevard, will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Again, 100% of the sales made on Sunday will go to Hancher’s family.
