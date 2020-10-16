Horry County woman charged with murder in father, stepbrother’s deaths bonds out of jail

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County woman arrested in connection to the 2018 killings of her father and stepbrother is out of jail.
According to jail records, Samantha Rabon posted a $175,000 bond and was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday. She faces two counts of murder in the deaths of Robert Ford Jr. and Robbie Stetson Ford.
Public index records show there was an “order for bond amended” on Thursday in the case. WMBF News has reached out to the solicitor’s office to gather more details on her bond.
Back on Aug. 18, 2018, HCPD officers were called to a home off Highway 19 for a welfare check. Police said they found the two men dead on the property when they arrived, and a homicide investigation was launched.
Then in August of this year, Rabon, Randy Grainger and Teresa Martin were all arrested in connection with the case.
According to the arrest warrants, Rabon solicited Grainger to murder the father and son. He allegedly shot and killed them.
Grainger is also accused of driving the victim’s 2005 Ford Escape and attempting to burn the vehicle, the warrants state. Martin allegedly conspired with the co-defendants to murder Robert and Robbie Ford.
Grainger is charged with two counts of murder, third-degree arson and use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive. He remains in jail under no bond.
Martin is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. She was released back in August on a $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.