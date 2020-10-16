Horry County 911 plans to start messaging system next month

“The pros are obviously it will reduce the workload for our already overworked folks and communicate with the citizens," she said. "The con is people are going to be getting a recording coming on the line after it rings, so many questions. We don’t like recordings, I don’t like recordings when I call businesses but I also don’t like it when I am waiting on something to happen and no one communicates with me and we are hoping people understand that’s what we’re trying to do.”