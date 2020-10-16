HCFR: One taken to hospital after SUV hits home in Surfside Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An SUV rammed into a home Friday afternoon in the Surfside Beach area, sending one person to the hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called around 1:30 p.m. to St. Catherine Bay Court.
Pictures from Horry County Fire Rescue show an SUV hit the side of the home. The pictures also show significant damage inside the house.
The Surfside Beach Fire Department was provided mutual aid to the call.
It’s not clear what caused the SUV to hit the home, and if the injured person is from the vehicle or was inside the home.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.