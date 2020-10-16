Former Horry police detective pleads guilty to misconduct in office

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former detective with the Horry County Police Department pleaded guilty to a misconduct in office charge Thursday.
According to court records, Darryl Williams was sentenced to one year in jail or a $300 fine, plus costs and assessments.
Williams still has eight additional misconduct in office charges pending, court records show.
WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Solicitor’s Office to learn if those charges will be dropped due to his guilty plea.
Williams was indicted on the charges back in September 2016 after he reportedly failed to properly investigate his cases.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.