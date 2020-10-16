Former Bennettsville officer accused of soliciting sex acts in exchange for dismissing traffic tickets

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Bennettsville police officer has found himself on the wrong side of the law.
Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested 29-year-old James Rondell Williams Friday on a misconduct in office charge.
Williams is accused of soliciting sexual acts in exchange for dismissing issued traffic tickets.
Warrants show that the suspected crime happened while he was on duty.
The Bennettsville Police Department requested the SLED investigation into Williams.
He was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
