FIRST ALERT: Showers Friday, fall weather arrives tomorrow

The front will quickly push off shore tonight, allowing for cooler weather to arrive into the area. The main rain chances look to be out of here before Friday night plans, so keep that in mind! We will still hold onto a few isolated showers through the evening hours but it will not be enough to cancel plans. Highs on Saturday will only reach the middle to upper 60s with abundant sunshine. Temperatures on Saturday night will be quite cool with readings in the upper 40s inland and lower 50s along the Grand Strand. Sunday afternoon temperatures will warm a bit with readings in the lower 70s.