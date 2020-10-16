FIRST ALERT: Showers Friday, fall weather arrives tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An approaching cold front will bring rain chances Friday with plenty of cloud cover.
As you step out the door this morning, it’s warm and humid! Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s and it feels awful to start the day. All of this is because of the increased humidity and moisture in our area ahead of the front. Patchy dense fog will be something you might encounter in some spots this morning as well.
Showers are already falling this morning in the Pee Dee and will continue to move southeast throughout the morning hours. That cold front will slowly creep closer to the beaches today with the best rain chances being during the late morning hours and into the early afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s inland and the upper 70s on the beaches. Rain chances today will be at 60% but there will be plenty of breaks throughout today with those rain chances.
The front will quickly push off shore tonight, allowing for cooler weather to arrive into the area. The main rain chances look to be out of here before Friday night plans, so keep that in mind! We will still hold onto a few isolated showers through the evening hours but it will not be enough to cancel plans. Highs on Saturday will only reach the middle to upper 60s with abundant sunshine. Temperatures on Saturday night will be quite cool with readings in the upper 40s inland and lower 50s along the Grand Strand. Sunday afternoon temperatures will warm a bit with readings in the lower 70s.
