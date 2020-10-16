FIRST ALERT: Final push towards a record-breaking season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the hurricane season slowly winds down, two areas of development may push the season close to record levels.
2005 holds the record for the most named storms in a single hurricane season with 28 named storms. This year has seen 25 named storms so far and we’re moving through the Greek Alphabet. Two additional named systems may develop by next week.
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center indicates that shower activity associated with a broad non-tropical low pressure system located about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda is continuing to become better organized, and satellite wind data indicates that the circulation has become somewhat better defined. Additional development of this system is expected, and a subtropical or tropical depression could form during the next few days while the low meanders over the central Atlantic well to the southeast of Bermuda. The chance of development has increased to 60%.
In addition, a broad area of low pressure is expected to form early next week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week while it moves slowly over the southwestern or western Caribbean Sea. The chance of development is now up to 30%.
The next two names on the list would be Epsilon and Zeta.
