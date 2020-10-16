FIRST ALERT: Final push towards a record-breaking season

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center indicates that shower activity associated with a broad non-tropical low pressure system located about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda is continuing to become better organized, and satellite wind data indicates that the circulation has become somewhat better defined. Additional development of this system is expected, and a subtropical or tropical depression could form during the next few days while the low meanders over the central Atlantic well to the southeast of Bermuda. The chance of development has increased to 60%.