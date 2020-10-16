FIRST ALERT: Clear and crisp start to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Much cooler weather will filter into the area through the weekend.
A strong cold front has passed off shore and will allow much cooler and less humid weather to settle into the region through the weekend. Tonight will evening clouds giving way to clear skies and quickly falling temperatures. By daybreak Saturday, inland areas will drop into the upper 40s, while the Grand Strand drops into the lower 50s.
Sunny skies will prevail through the day on Saturday with afternoon temperatures only reaching the middle 60s.
Cool temperatures settle in once again by Saturday night with readings returning to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Temperatures will warm up a bit on Sunday with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s.
Next week will see another round of milder weather as temperatures return into the upper 70s to near 80.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.