DHEC submits South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine plan to federal government

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Friday it has submitted its vaccine plan for federal approval.
The plan, which was sent to the Department of Health and Human Services, was put together by several state agencies including, DHEC, South Carolina Hospital Association, National Guard, South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.
MORE INFORMATION | South Carolina COVID-19 Response Plan
The goal of the vaccine plan is to have equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state, based on the most current federal guidance and recommendations.
“Safety is the top priority in any vaccine development and no vaccine will be released until it has undergone the rigorous scientific and clinical testing that’s required as part of all vaccine development,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist. “Scientists had already begun research for coronavirus vaccines during previous outbreaks caused by related coronaviruses, and that earlier research provided a head start for rapid development of vaccines to protect against infection with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”
At this point, a vaccine is not available in the United States, but DHEC officials said they are monitoring progress with vaccine trials from the federal government.
During the first stages of the national COVID-19 Vaccination Program, there will be a limited supply of the vaccine, according to state health officials.
DHEC stated that the limited supply will be made available to certain groups, including frontline workers and nursing home residents.
The vaccine supply is expected to be more widely available to the public in 2021, according to DHEC.
