Deputies: Wanted suspect taken into custody after Murrells Inlet shooting

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - A man accused of firing a handgun at close range in Murrells Inlet earlier this week has been taken into custody, according to officials.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Jamal D’Angelo Bryant surrendered to authorities after being wanted in connection to the case.
Deputies said they ere called to a home on Turntable Road on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. While no injuries were reported, preliminary reports showed the suspect fired shots that hit a vehicle and drove away.
Bryant is charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Online records indicate he was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center Thursday night. He remains there under a $150,000 bond.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.