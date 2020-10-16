Deputies visit Camp Robeson, show off pink patrol cars for ‘Cancer Awareness Pink Out Day’

Robeson County deputies paid a visit to kids at Camp Robeson on Friday. (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | October 16, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 4:39 PM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A couple of Robeson County sheriff’s deputies paid a visit to one local camp and helped bring some smiles to kids' faces.

Robeson County sheriff’s Lt. Dwayne Leggett and First Sgt. Kevin Deese made a stop on Friday at Camp Robeson for “Cancer Awareness Pink Out Day.”

The two showed off the newly designed sheriff’s patrol vehicles that are decked out in pink decals.

They also passed out candy bags to the kids at the camp.

“Thank you to the entire staff that continues to assist and educate these kids during trying times. Seeing those smiling faces speaks for itself,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins posted on his Facebook page.

