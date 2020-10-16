1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Florence County, troopers say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Florence County, according to authorities.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 4 p.m. Friday on Secondary 577 in the area of Southborough Road and Springfield Drive. According to Lee, a Dodge Charger traveling west on Sec. 577 struck a Chevrolet pickup truck turning onto Southborough Road.
Lee said the driver of the Chevrolet died after being ejected from the car and was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Dodge was wearing a seatbelt.
Passengers in the Chevrolet were transported to the hospital as well.
The wreck remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
