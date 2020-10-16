CMC has a Mobile Mammography Unit that serves the community

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -Breast Health is very important and Conway Medical Center is making getting a mammogram simple. Conway Medical Center has a Mobile Mammography Unit and it goes to Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg County.
They take the unit to churches, doctors offices, private events and more. You can get your mammogram with or without insurance, they have programs for everyone.
The process takes about 10 minutes to get your mammogram done on the unit.
