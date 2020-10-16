Carolina Food Truck Rodeo begins in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The smell of food is filling the air of the Florence Center as the Carolina Food Truck Rodeo has begun.
Seafood, sweets, and barbecue are just a few of the options on the menu throughout the weekend.
“We’ve got about 30 food trucks here and they’re excited to be able to operate for the first time in a long time," said Hubert Bullard, the event’s director.
The event was approved to go on by the South Carolina Department of Commerce and multiple COVID-19 safety precautions are in place.
Bullard said they’re cleaning all frequently touched surfaces, vendors will wear masks, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the Florence Center.
Due to the pandemic, the Florence Center hasn’t been able to hold as many events and the food truck industry has suffered. Bullard said he believes people are ready to get back out and enjoy food you won’t find anywhere else.
“A lot of people are doing things for the first time since last spring, so we expect to have a pretty good crowd of people that can come out and enjoy some really great food at an event that hasn’t been able to operate for the last seven months," he said.
In January, Ronnie Rutherford and his partner opened Cinn-Sane Cinnamon Rolls just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.
COVID-19 was a challenge for the new business, and Rutherford said they’ve waited for the Carolina Food Truck Rodeo since they opened.
“Basically by the time we got our trailer it was all shut down," said Rutherford. “So we’ve only been able to do some neighborhood gigs here and there for the past few months, but this being our first official gig, we’re so looking forward to it.”
With so many food options available, Rutherford said everyone should be able to find something they like at the event.
“With all of the options you’ve got for food out here, if you can’t find something you like then something is wrong," said Rutherford.
The Carolina Food Truck Rodeo will be open through Sunday, with gates running from 1-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
