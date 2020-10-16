Authorities seize 31 pounds of marijuana in Grand Strand drug bust

By WMBF News Staff | October 16, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 1:16 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged after 31 pounds of marijuana was seized in a joint operation between the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Conway Police Department, officials said.

June Wood, city of Conway spokesperson, identified the suspect as 30-year-old David Richard McFarlin

David Richard McFarlin (Source: JRLDC)
Online records show McFarlin was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday and charged with trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds.

McFarlin was released from jail Thursday on $10,000 bond.

