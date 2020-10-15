WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 4

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school football season continues across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, with some teams kicking off Week 4 early due to threats of weather on Friday.
Below is a list of scores from around the area from the dates of Oct. 15-16, 2020.
All scores are final. This page will be updated as games conclude.
THURSDAY
CLASS 2A
Latta at Marion
CLASS 1A
Timmonsville at Lake View
Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville
Hannah-Pamplico at Carvers Bay
FRIDAY
CLASS 5A
Carolina Forest at Socastee
West Florence at Conway
Sumter at St. James
CLASS 4A
North Myrtle Beach at Darlington
Myrtle Beach at Hartsville
Wilson at South Florence
CLASS 3A
Lake City at Marlboro County
Aynor at Georgetown
Dillon at Waccamaw
CLASS 1A
Hemingway at East Clarendon
Lewisville at Lamar
