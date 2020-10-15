Police investigate shooting in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Hartsville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Thursday morning, according to officials.
Lauren Baker, city of Hartsville spokesperson, said the incident happened on W. Carolina Avenue.
One person was injured in the incident, however that person was not shot, she added.
It was not immediately known how the person became injured.
According to Baker, authorities have identified a suspect, but they have not been taken into custody.
Officials have not publicly released the suspect’s name.
There is no threat to the community, Baker said.
