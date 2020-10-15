State expected to rest Thursday in trial of woman accused of killing, disposing her newborn children

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Prosecutors are expected to rest their case Thursday in the trial of Alyssa Dayvault, the woman accused of killing and disposing her two newborn children.
Opening statements were delivered in Dayvault’s case Wednesday morning. She has been a no-show in court, but the trial is continuing in her absence.
In their opening statement, the prosecution told the jury this isn’t a murder trial. It’s about Dayvault’s negligence and “extreme indifference of human life.”
Meanwhile, her defense argued the state’s case is just a theory.
PAST COVERAGE:
The state will present a doctor from the Medical University of South Carolina as their final witness Thursday morning.
Dayvault is charged with homicide by child abuse and removal of human remains.
If she is convicted during the trial and she is still a no-show, the sentence will be sealed and opened when she is arrested on the bench warrant, Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.
However, if she is found not guilty and is later located, there could be a minor penalty for not showing up, according to Richardson. He added, however, that wouldn’t be likely.
WMBF News will stream Thursday’s proceedings on our Facebook page, news app and website.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.