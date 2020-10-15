Police: Man arrested in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man has been charged in connection to a deadly Myrtle Beach shooting earlier this week, according to authorities.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said 21-year-old Samuel Alexander Frye was charged Thursday with Accessory after the fact of felony or murder in connection to a shooting near Allen’s Food Market early Monday morning.
According to police, two people were killed in the shooting, including 30-year-old Darius Hemingway and another victim later identified by police as Antonio Woods.
Several other people were also injured in the shooting.
MBPD also said Frye is active duty Air Force, and was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter. Frye has a bond hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 or they can call the lead detective directly at 843-213-8775.
