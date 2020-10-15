Many are voting absentee in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With nearly 34,000 absentee ballots filed as of 12 p.m. Thursday, Horry County currently has the highest number of absentee ballots filed throughout the state, according to data from the South Carolina Election Commission’s website.
The next highest county is Charleston, with more than 32,000.
Horry County’s 33,987 returned absentee ballots already surpasses the total number of returned absentee ballots from 2016 in the county, which was 19,446. That year, absentee ballots throughout the state totaled 502,819.
So far for 2020, more than half that number of absentee ballots have already been filed statewide, currently sitting at 358,241.
Voters have until Oct. 24 to request an absentee ballot by mail. However, the state election office warns voters should request an absentee ballot at least two weeks before election day to allow adequate mail time.
All ballots must be returned to the county election office by 7 p.m. on election day, which is Nov. 3.
If you’ve already returned an absentee ballot, you can check with the State Election Commission on the status of your ballot through their website SCVOTES.org.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.