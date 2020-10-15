Loris man gets five years in federal prison on drug trafficking charge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was sentenced to federal prison after being found in possession of crack cocaine and a firearm following a 2019 chase in Longs, according to authorities.
The United States Attorney’s Office said Thursday Nakeem Supreme Jenerette, 20, of Loris, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
In September 2019, authorities responded to a shots fired call in Loris and saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the car “led officers on a high-speed chase, disregarding several stop signs.”
According to authorities, the chase ended in Longs when Jenerette, who was the passenger in the vehicle, and the driver fled on foot. Both suspects were taken into custody a short time later.
Jenerette was found in the woods with a .223 caliber firearm and a clear plastic Ziploc bag containing multiple bags of crack cocaine, the United States Attorney’s Office said.
Jenerette was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.