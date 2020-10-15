Horry police: Man facing drug, child neglect charges after traffic stop

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after police said drugs, money and a firearm were seized following a traffic stop in Horry County.
Back on Sept. 28, South Precinct Patrol units performed a traffic stop and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to Horry County police.
Authorities said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Brandon Alexander Wells, 33, had a suspended license and an active warrant.
According to police, the following items were located in Wells' vehicle after a search:
- Marijuana (Four ounces)
- Oxycodone and Acetaminophen tablets
- Assorted multi-colored tablets (pending drug lab results)
- Taurus PT111 9MM handgun
- $29,945
Wells was charged with possession of a controlled substance, schedule II, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful neglect of a child.
He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sept. 30 on $7,500 bond, online records show.
