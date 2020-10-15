Horry County Schools will remain in hybrid learning model despite recent ‘high’ COVID-19 activity

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools will remain in its hybrid learning model for the week of Oct. 19, despite the latest COVID-19 disease activity report for South Carolina showing Horry County remaining at a “high” level of recent disease activity.
According to the district’s instructional meter, “due to the low number of COVID-19 incidents directly affecting Horry County Schools, the District will continue to operate under the hybrid instructional model for the week of October 19, 2020.”
The weekly report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control lists Horry County in the high category for incidence rate per 100,000 people, with 280.7. The trend in incidence rate and percent positive also both high.
For the latter, Horry County has a percent-positive of 17.9%, according to DHEC.
This is the second consecutive week where the disease activity report lists Horry County as high for recent COVID-19 spread.
Horry County Schools have been using this report to decide their weekly instructional plan. Since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, the district has been operating with a hybrid learning model, where students have two days of face-to-face learning, and three days of virtual learning.
Based on guidelines the district has been following, “high” spread would move HCS to a fully virtual learning environment.
School board chairman Ken Richardson previously said the board would take into account numerous factors on Thursday when making that final decision. He says the process includes not only DHEC’s data report, but any information the district receives this week from the South Carolina Department of Education.
“We would support and encourage Horry’s decision to remain hybrid given the mitigation strategies in place and the success of other districts offering face to face instruction in similar circumstances,” according to a statement from a spokesperson with the S.C. Department of Education.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.