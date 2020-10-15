Horry County remains ‘high’ for recent COVID-19 activity, DHEC report says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The latest COVID-19 disease activity report for South Carolina shows Horry County remains at a “high” level of recent disease activity.
The weekly report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control lists Horry County in the high category for incidence rate per 100,000 people, with 280.7. The trend in incidence rate and percent positive also both high.
For the latter, Horry County has a percent-positive of 17.9%, according to DHEC.
This is the second consecutive week where the disease activity report lists Horry County as high for recent COVID-19 spread
Horry County Schools have been using this report to decide their weekly instructional plan. Since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, the district has been operating with a hybrid learning model, where students have two days of face-to-face learning, and three days of virtual learning.
Based on guidelines the district has been following, “high” spread would move HCS to a fully virtual learning environment.
HCS is expected to make its decision on the learning plan for the week of Oct. 19 on Thursday afternoon.
School board chairman Ken Richardson previously said the board is taking into account numerous factors on Thursday when making that final decision. He says the process includes not only DHEC’s data report, but any information the district receives this week from the South Carolina Department of Education.
The district’s instructional meter had not been updated as of 1:50 p.m. Thursday.
