Florence County Council extends emergency ordinance recommending face masks

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Council unanimously voted to extend its emergency ordinance that recommends residents wear face masks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The ordinance has been extended for another 60 days.
It comes a month after the Florence City Council voted to extend its own face mask ordinance for an additional 60 days.
City residents are required to wear a face mask when they enter public buildings like restaurants, retail businesses or other structures that are open to the public.
For county residents, the emergency ordinance only recommends the wearing a face masks.
