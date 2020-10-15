FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances before a nice weekend forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a nice start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s as you begin your Thursday plans. As we head throughout the day, our winds will shift back out of the southwest, increasing our humidity just slightly and providing for an isolated shower or two this afternoon.
Highs today will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. We will keep a slight chance of a shower in the forecast today at 20% ahead of a strong cold front which will bring some better rain chances for Friday.
That cold front will move into the area on Friday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s as the humidity will be noticeable throughout the morning and afternoon hours on Friday. Scattered showers and storms will move into the region by the late morning and early afternoon hours as the cold front passes through. A stray strong storm or two cannot be ruled out but severe weather is highly unlikely. We will keep rain chances at 60% through the afternoon and quickly drop those rain chances back down as we head into the evening and overnight hours on Friday. The front will quickly push off shore Friday night and allow much cooler weather to move in for the weekend.
Both Saturday and Sunday will see sunny skies. The coolest weather settles in for Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Saturday night.
