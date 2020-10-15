FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances before a nice weekend forecast

That cold front will move into the area on Friday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s as the humidity will be noticeable throughout the morning and afternoon hours on Friday. Scattered showers and storms will move into the region by the late morning and early afternoon hours as the cold front passes through. A stray strong storm or two cannot be ruled out but severe weather is highly unlikely. We will keep rain chances at 60% through the afternoon and quickly drop those rain chances back down as we head into the evening and overnight hours on Friday. The front will quickly push off shore Friday night and allow much cooler weather to move in for the weekend.