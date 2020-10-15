FIRST ALERT: Friday showers ahead of a beautiful fall weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A cold front will deliver scattered showers on Friday followed by cooler weather for the weekend.
Mild temperatures and increasing humidity will continue for through tonight with a few spotty light showers possible at times. Temperatures will only drop to near 70 along the Grand Strand and into the middle 60s across the Pee Dee.
As the cold front moves closer on Friday the risk will continue for a few scattered showers from time to time. There will be plenty of breaks in the showers with the most likely times arriving in the morning and again during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be very warm - climbing into the upper 70s to near 80.
The front will quickly push off shore Friday night and allow much cooler weather to arrive into the area. High temperatures on Saturday will only reach the middle to upper 60s with abundant sunshine. Temperatures on Saturday night will be quite cool with readings in the upper 40s inland and lower 50s along the Grand Strand. Sunday afternoon temperatures will warm a bit with readings in the lower 70s.
