DNR releases report on boating accident that led to drowning of Georgetown County men

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A report from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is shedding more light on a boating accident last month that claimed the lives of two boaters in Georgetown County.
The bodies of 33-year-old Kensley Johnson and 35-year-old Marquis Michael were found a few days after they were last seen aboard a jon boat near the Sampit River.
According to DNR investigators, a Facebook post before the incident indicated that Michael was operating the boat and not wearing a flotation device. Johnson was listed as the passenger and was said to be wearing a flotation device, but the waist strap was not secured at the time, the report stated.
A witness statement and the investigator’s calculations indicated the boat was overloaded and a “sudden stop or especially a sharp right turn could have caused the boat to swamp over the transom,” according to the DNR report.
“Without any flotation in the boat it would have sank rapidly,” the report stated.
The two boaters, who were cousins, were found near the boat’s location, according to DNR.
