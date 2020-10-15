DHEC: S.C. records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,072 new cases of COVID-19, and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 154,869 and those who have died to 3,400, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 79 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 8,459 and the percent positive was 12.7%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,036 inpatient hospital beds, 8,656 are in use for a 86.25% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 762 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 204 are in ICU and 94 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 175 mobile testing events schduled through Oct. 31 and there are 282 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
