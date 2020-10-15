Deputies: Suspect in Marlboro County nightclub shooting charged with attempted murder

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a Marlboro County nightclub earlier this week, according to officials.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Tiffeny Selena Strong was taken into custody after the shooting Wednesday night.
The sheriff’s office also said deputies were dispatched to Kelly’s Night Club on Old Wire Road in Bennettsville in reference to a verbal dispute that escalated and ended with a male victim being shot several times.
Deputies later located the victim, who was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Officials said he is in stable, but critical condition.
Authorities also found Strong after a brief search of the area. Strong is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime as well as separate charges for possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. She was later transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center.
