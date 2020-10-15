Deputies searching for suspect in connection to shooting in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who allegedly fired shots that hit a vehicle earlier this week in Murrells Inlet.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Jamal D’Angelo Bryant in the case. Deputies said he is wanted on two counts of attempted murder after allegedly firing a handgun at close range Tuesday on Turntable Road.
Officials said there were no injuries, and preliminary reports showed the suspect fired shots that hit a vehicle before driving off in a black Dodge Challenger.
The sheriff’s office added that Brown is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and around 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-436-6053.
