Deputies investigate bomb threat at Florence-Darlington Technical College

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating a bomb threat at Florence-Darlington Technical College, officials said Thursday afternoon.
According to college officials, a student called in a bomb threat to the 100 building, which is the admissions building.
A sweep of that building began, as well as a sweep of other parts of campus.
A WMBF reporter at the campus said deputies had left the scene at 1:30 p.m. and traffic to campus has opened back up
