Deputies investigate bomb threat at Florence-Darlington Technical College

Authorities were called to Florence Darlington Technical College Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | October 15, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 1:34 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating a bomb threat at Florence-Darlington Technical College, officials said Thursday afternoon.

According to college officials, a student called in a bomb threat to the 100 building, which is the admissions building.

A sweep of that building began, as well as a sweep of other parts of campus.

A WMBF reporter at the campus said deputies had left the scene at 1:30 p.m. and traffic to campus has opened back up

