Conway man pleads guilty to drug charge, sentenced to federal prison

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man will serve nearly four years in federal prison on a drug charge, the United States Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Gabriel Santos-Canales, 37, pleaded guilty to possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute the substances.
In October 2019, authorities located Santos-Canales at a hotel in Conway and placed him under arrest on outstanding warrants.
Authorities said 24.55 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 24.97 grams of methamphetamine, and several thousand dollars were located in his room following a search.
Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Santos-Canales to 46 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.
There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fifteenth Circuit DEU.
