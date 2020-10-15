Chanticleers make history with 30-27 win over No. 21 Louisiana Lafayette

After the “Black Swarm” defense forced a third-straight UL punt, the Chants took their first lead of the game late in the second quarter as McCall led a 7-play, 84-yard drive capped off by a 13-yard pass and catch from McCall to Marable. The extra-point was no good to put the visitors in front 13-7 with 1:03 to go in the first half.