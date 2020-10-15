Carolina Panthers star Kawann Short to have season-ending surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers star defensive tackle Kawann Short will have season-ending surgery for a second consecutive season.
In a Wednesday press conference, Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule said Short’s shoulder injury would require season-ending surgery and he will go on injured reserve.
Short started the first two games of 2019 before suffering a season-ending rotator cuff injury in Week 2 against Tampa Bay.
Rhule says this injury is not the same shoulder Short injured last year.
Short had just returned from a foot injury that had kept him out for Weeks 2 and 3.
The eighth-year defensive tackle is the lone remaining captain from the five who opened up last season for the Panthers.
After missing just two games in his first six-plus seasons, last year was Short’s first experience with a long-term injury.
According to Panthers.com, since the start of 2015, Short has 27.5 sacks, fifth-most in the NFL by a defensive tackle in that span.
Short ranks sixth in franchise history with 32.5 career sacks, the most by a defensive tackle.
