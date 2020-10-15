Carolina Panthers star Kawann Short to have season-ending surgery

This is a 2020 photo of Kawann Short of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo) (Source: AP/NFLPV AP)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 14, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 4:24 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers star defensive tackle Kawann Short will have season-ending surgery for a second consecutive season.

In a Wednesday press conference, Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule said Short’s shoulder injury would require season-ending surgery and he will go on injured reserve.

Short started the first two games of 2019 before suffering a season-ending rotator cuff injury in Week 2 against Tampa Bay.

Rhule says this injury is not the same shoulder Short injured last year.

Short had just returned from a foot injury that had kept him out for Weeks 2 and 3.

The eighth-year defensive tackle is the lone remaining captain from the five who opened up last season for the Panthers.

After missing just two games in his first six-plus seasons, last year was Short’s first experience with a long-term injury.

According to Panthers.com, since the start of 2015, Short has 27.5 sacks, fifth-most in the NFL by a defensive tackle in that span.

Short ranks sixth in franchise history with 32.5 career sacks, the most by a defensive tackle.

