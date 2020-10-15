Authorities: Second person dies following shooting at Myrtle Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A second person has died from injuries sustained in a shooting that happened early Monday morning at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest identified the victim as Antonio Woods. No other information was immediately known about the victim.
Officers were called to a shooting Monday morning to Allen’s Food Basket in the 1000 block of U.S. 501. Authorities previously identified the first victim as 30-year-old Darius Hemingway. Several other people were hurt.
The Myrtle Beach police chief took to social media to ask for information that could help lead to an arrest in the deadly shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 or they can call the lead detective directly at 843-213-8775.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.