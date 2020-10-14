‘We need to work together’: Myrtle Beach police plead for information in deadly shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach police chief took to social media to ask for information that could help lead to an arrest in a deadly shooting.
Officers were called to a shooting Monday morning to Allen’s Food Basket in the 1000 block of Highway 501.
Authorities said 30-year-old Darius Hemingway was shot and killed and five other people were hurt.
“I come to you with a heavy heart. On Monday, we lost a member of our community in a tragic shooting, and I’m coming to you to ask for your help. I want to offer my condolences and off that from our department to the Hemingway family and those victims involved in this incident,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said in a video that was posted on Facebook.
Capt. Tommy Crosby also spoke during the video and said officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, local law enforcement, state officials and federal agents have been conducting interviews locally and various locations across South Carolina, in hopes that information will lead to an arrest.
“If you know something, please call us. Any information that you have you may think is very small or minute could be the information we need to help capture those individuals that are responsible for this,” Crosby said.
Prock added that we need to come together as a community to bring justice to Hemingway.
“We need your help in helping to identify those involved in this incident and bring them to justice and bring them to justice now. We need to work together, as the Myrtle Beach community does,” Prock said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 or they can call the lead detective directly at 843-213-8775.
