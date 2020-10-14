Trial for North Myrtle Beach woman accused of disposing newborns set to begin after delay

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial for the North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing and disposing her two newborn children is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
An alternate juror set to hear Alyssa Dayvault’s case was dismissed on Tuesday due to a personal reason, causing a delay.
Dayvault has been a no-show in court, but the trial will continue in her absence.
Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said there is a bench warrant out for Dayvault’s arrest for failure to appear. He stated the defendant showed up last week during pretrial hearings, and now they are not sure where she is.
PAST COVERAGE:
If Dayvault is convicted during the trial and she is still a no-show, the sentence will be sealed and opened when she is arrested on the bench warrant, the solicitor said.
However, if she is found not guilty and is later located, there could be a minor penalty for not showing up, according to Richardson. He added, however, that wouldn’t be likely.
Dayvault is charged with homicide by child abuse and removal of human remains after authorities said she murdered and disposed of her two newborns in 2017 and 2018.
WMBF News will stream Wednesday’s proceedings on our Facebook page, news app and website.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.