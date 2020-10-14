TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle crash blocks Highway 544; 2 hurt

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle crash blocks Highway 544; 2 hurt
A two-vehicle crash has parts of Highway 544 blocked, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | October 14, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 6:39 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that has sent two people to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers responded to the wreck around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews are warning drivers to avoid the area because the two-vehicle crash has Highway 544 near Bradford Circle currently blocked.

HCFR tweeted out a picture showing the major back-ups that the wreck is causing.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.