TONIGHT AT 6: Medical tourist surpasses weight loss goal

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s a series called "Fighting for My Life and that’s exactly what Will Smink did was fight for his life.
At his highest weight, Smink was 416 pounds. One year after bariatric surgery in Tijuana, Mexico, his current weight is 195 pounds. He has surpassed his goal of weight loss.
Both Smink’s parents underwent the same gastric sleeve surgery when he was younger. He saved more than $15,000 traveling to Mexico for surgery.
WMBF News will unveil what Will looks like now, how he’s doing and if he’s kept the weight off, especially during the pandemic.
Part III of the medical tourism story airs tonight only on WMBF News at 6. Parts I and II can be seen below:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.