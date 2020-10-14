This is Carolina: ‘I love him to death’: Trash collector befriends 4-year-old along route

“'Mommy, daddy, trash truck is here!' And naturally we would just stay in bed. But, he would just cry and we would go to the driveway and start waving. Even if it’s like, below zero out, we were still going. And I would grab a blanket and cover him up and we would watch the garbage truck go all along the neighborhood until we went back in. We would have to stay there,” Harder explained of her son’s routine to see Wilson.