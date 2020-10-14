'Targeting the slumlords’: Florence City Council passes rental registry ordinance to protect tenants

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One city councilmember hopes a new ordinance will help target what she calls “slumlords” in the city of Florence.
On Monday, Florence City Council voted 4-2 in favor of a rental registry ordinance. The rental registry program will require landlords with four rentals or less to pay for a $25 rental permit, and those with five or more rentals must get a business license and a permit.
Each landlord in the city of Florence will also have to provide a contact number to the city and ensure their property is meeting code.
Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson Hye-Moore is one of the members who voted yes, and she believes this ordinance should’ve been in place years ago.
“They know I’m targeting them, I am targeting the slumlords," said Gibson Hye-Moore.
Gibson Hye-Moore said she’s tired of slumlords taking advantage of their tenants.
“We want people to live in a safe environment, when you go home you should feel comfortable and safe, a home should be a safe haven. Some people aren’t living in a safe haven, they’re afraid," said Gibson Hye-Moore.
She feels the rental registry will give the city the ability to hold the “slumlords” accountable.
“People don’t know where to go for help so we’re going to give them that helping hand, if there’s violations, yes we’ll send someone out, but we aren’t just going to have random inspections we don’t have the manpower for that," said Gibson Hye-Moore.
Local attorney and developer Gary Finklea said he and other stakeholders understand the need for safe housing.
But if the city is strictly enforcing codes, Finklea believes tenants will have to deal with higher rent costs.
“If there is a major renovation and rehab of a property it’s no longer a $300 or $350 property it’s now a $700 or $800 property," said Finklea.
While Finklea understands the council’s intentions, he believes it was rushed through and will negatively impact landlords who are doing things the right way.
“I believe when city council met Monday, they hadn’t even reviewed the latest ordinance that was presented by staff and that in of itself reflects the speed in which this went through, is problematic," said Finklea.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.