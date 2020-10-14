Tanger Outlets looking to fill multiple positions ahead of the holiday season

Tanger Outlets looking to fill multiple positions ahead of the holiday season
Source: WMBF News
By WMBF News Staff | October 14, 2020 at 6:01 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 6:13 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tanger Outlets is looking to fill more than 28 full-time and part-time positions at both Grand Strand locations ahead of the holiday season, according to a press release.

Officials say positions are available immediately.

For a full listing of available positions at the Highway 501 location, click here. For the Highway 17 location, click here.

Job seekers can also apply in-person at both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Shopper Services locations.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.